BlackRock Inc. Sells 24,858 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,858 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.44% of Johnson Outdoors worth $54,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 33,522 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Shares of JOUT opened at $108.14 on Wednesday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.35 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.