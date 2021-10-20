BlackRock Inc. Sells 411,964 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,221,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411,964 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.65% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $60,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HONE opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $782.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

