BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,626 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.54% of The RMR Group worth $55,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group stock opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.72. The RMR Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $47.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average of $38.49.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMR. BTIG Research upped their price target on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

