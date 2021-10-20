BlackRock Inc. Sells 48,950 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.78% of OrthoPediatrics worth $59,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

KIDS stock opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.22. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 0.69.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million. Equities analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $25,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,321 shares of company stock worth $780,217. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

