BlackRock Inc. Sells 49,095 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,703,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,095 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.47% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $57,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,112,000 after acquiring an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,185,000 after acquiring an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 238,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $5,898,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 103.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 123,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARCT shares. Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

ARCT stock opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average is $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.85.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,874.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.39%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,774,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $558,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 755,000 shares of company stock worth $41,596,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

