BlackRock Inc. Sells 51,996 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,337,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 51,996 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.64% of Unifi worth $56,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Unifi by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 27,319 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unifi stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.82. Unifi, Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $184.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.25 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

