BlackRock Inc. Sells 54,524 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,152,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,524 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.61% of Midland States Bancorp worth $56,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 282.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 5.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSBI. Stephens downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

MSBI stock opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $67.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

