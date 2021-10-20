BlackRock Inc. Sells 85,845 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,057,259 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 85,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.94% of Mitek Systems worth $58,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 97.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 350,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 73,108 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 13.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 76,633 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 499.0% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 569,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 474,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 192.5% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 411,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 270,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $844.38 million, a PE ratio of 73.77 and a beta of 0.27.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $31.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.