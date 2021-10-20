BlackRock Inc. Takes $54.11 Million Position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,684,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,112,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.11% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNMD. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $997,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $952,000. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

NASDAQ:MNMD opened at 2.31 on Wednesday. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of 0.72 and a 12 month high of 5.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $708.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.