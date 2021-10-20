BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,999,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,717,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of LifeStance Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at $44,942,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at $28,924,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at $1,031,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFST has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ LFST opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $29.81.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $160.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

