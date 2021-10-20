BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,257,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.00% of Columbia Financial worth $56,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 52,214 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 632.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 341,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 295,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.34.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

