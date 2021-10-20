BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,178,773 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 96,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.48% of QCR worth $56,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 559.5% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 103,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 49,002 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 29,028 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 27,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

QCRH stock opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $53.35. The stock has a market cap of $819.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average is $48.92.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.63 million. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

