Blakecoin (BLC) Trading 47.1% Higher Over Last Week

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Blakecoin has a market cap of $18,750.24 and approximately $5.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 47.1% higher against the dollar. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,410.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,173.17 or 0.06478968 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.81 or 0.00319527 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.20 or 0.01000147 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00086572 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.29 or 0.00405656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.58 or 0.00271034 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.47 or 0.00242930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

