Block-Logic Price Tops $0.0152 on Top Exchanges (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Block-Logic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $347,369.56 and approximately $665.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded up 26% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

