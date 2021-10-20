Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Hits $1.67 on Top Exchanges

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00002545 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $680,695.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00041822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.69 or 0.00191228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00092907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

