Bloom Tree Partners LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,781 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.1% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,102.57.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 533,505 shares of company stock valued at $529,301,013 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $24.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,852.08. The company had a trading volume of 22,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,514.62 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,812.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,589.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

