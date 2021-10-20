Bloom Tree Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,318 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned about 1.24% of ACON S2 Acquisition worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,470,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,357,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,905,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ACON S2 Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STWO remained flat at $$8.21 during trading on Wednesday. 230,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,518. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.