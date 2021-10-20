Bloom Tree Partners LLC Has $27.61 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,141 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 53,953 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 2.9% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boit C F David bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the software company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 99,378 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 9.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $633.20. 30,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $574.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

