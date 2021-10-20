Bloom Tree Partners LLC Invests $2.39 Million in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 245,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned approximately 2.42% of Pathfinder Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter worth $8,766,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter worth $5,844,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,870,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,948,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,948,000.

NASDAQ PFDR remained flat at $$9.91 on Wednesday. 13,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,366. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

