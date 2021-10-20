Bloom Tree Partners LLC Invests $2.84 Million in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 288,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned approximately 2.86% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $98,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $393,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $983,000.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.89. 32,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,768. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

