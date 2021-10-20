Bloom Tree Partners LLC Invests $3.84 Million in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 398,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned 1.45% of Glass Houses Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $734,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,445,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,815,000. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLHA stock remained flat at $$9.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,173. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

