Bloom Tree Partners LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 149,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $603,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SDAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. 119,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,411. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.71. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

