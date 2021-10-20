Bloom Tree Partners LLC Purchases 2,278 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 2.9% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $27,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 106.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 20.5% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 34.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $288,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $110.22. 32,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,252,525. The company has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.43. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.81 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

