Bloom Tree Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 249,213 Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 249,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned about 0.47% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBCP remained flat at $$9.76 during trading on Wednesday. 13,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,739. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

