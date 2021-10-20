Bloom Tree Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 306,338 Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 306,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCII. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 194.7% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,306,000 after purchasing an additional 973,332 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $4,896,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $4,121,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $3,944,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $3,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCII remained flat at $$9.78 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

