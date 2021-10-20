Bloom Tree Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,367 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 49,583 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises about 4.6% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Autodesk worth $43,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 19,046.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,270. The company has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.32 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

