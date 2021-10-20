Bloom Tree Partners LLC Sells 53,953 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,141 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 53,953 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 2.9% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Adobe by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $633.20. 30,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,866. The company has a market capitalization of $301.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $628.22 and a 200 day moving average of $574.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.