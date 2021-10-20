Bloom Tree Partners LLC Sells 56,163 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,462 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 56,163 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.3% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 24,327.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,778 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.29. The company had a trading volume of 448,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,918,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $309.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.51.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

