Bloom Tree Partners LLC Takes Position in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 198,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned 0.46% of Silver Crest Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLCR. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,736,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,611,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,597,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $970,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Silver Crest Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,686. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

