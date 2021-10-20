BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

