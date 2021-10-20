BMO Capital Markets Increases Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$9.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.04.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded up C$0.09 on Wednesday, reaching C$6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,150,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,568. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.48 and a 1 year high of C$6.50. The company has a market cap of C$3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.61.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$945.30 million for the quarter.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

