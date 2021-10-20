BMO Capital Markets Increases Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target to C$3.50

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 26.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Obsidian Energy stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 67,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,463. Obsidian Energy has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$5.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$355.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$101.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

