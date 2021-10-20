BMO Capital Markets Increases Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$43.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZZZ. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.00.

ZZZ stock traded up C$1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$36.36. The stock had a trading volume of 49,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,323. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$22.29 and a 52-week high of C$37.27.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$192.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$186.80 million. Research analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.4487721 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

