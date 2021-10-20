BMO Capital Markets Increases Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $55.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.72.

NYSE:SYF opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,092,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

