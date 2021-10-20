BMO Capital Markets Raises Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$4.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.80.

TSE BTE traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.21. 4,013,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,556,960. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$4.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$442.35 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Baytex Energy news, Director Mark Bly purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.27 per share, with a total value of C$56,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$859,012.65. Also, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,142,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,605,039.08.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

