BMO Capital Markets Raises Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$5.50

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 18.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.50.

Shares of TSE:BNE traded down C$0.13 on Wednesday, reaching C$6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,266. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.93. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.09 and a 52-week high of C$7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$227.52 million and a P/E ratio of 1.63.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$53.13 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Oberndorf bought 1,021,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,672,873.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,938,724 shares in the company, valued at C$25,735,622.62. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,056,854 shares of company stock worth $6,852,453.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

