BMO Capital Markets Raises Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Price Target to C$1.25

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Gran Tierra Energy stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.05. The company had a trading volume of 210,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,037. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.82. The company has a market cap of C$385.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.70.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$118.72 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Gran Tierra Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.