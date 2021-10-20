BMO Capital Markets Raises Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$15.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VET. Raymond James upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.32.

Shares of TSE:VET traded up C$0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.33. 951,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,470. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.05 and a 52-week high of C$14.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.72.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$407.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.2699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

