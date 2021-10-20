Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Position Lowered by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Boise Cascade worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Shares of BCC opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average is $59.35. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.