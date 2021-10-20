Boit C F David Buys New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boit C F David bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,000. Apple accounts for about 2.5% of Boit C F David’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,691,830 shares of company stock worth $397,338,306 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.25. 1,247,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,089,758. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

