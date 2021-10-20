Boit C F David Buys New Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Boit C F David bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 1.5% of Boit C F David’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $118,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 77,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 11,255 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 65.4% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $75.30. The stock had a trading volume of 155,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,274,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.18. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

