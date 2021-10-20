Boit C F David Buys Shares of 2,475 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Boit C F David bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $927,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5,779.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,542,000 after acquiring an additional 54,151 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 49.3% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 184.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.2% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.93.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $512.15. 12,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,975. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.42 and a 1-year high of $510.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $210.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

