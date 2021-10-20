Boit C F David Invests $1.27 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Boit C F David bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Intuit by 8.0% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Intuit by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Intuit by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $571.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,248. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $551.57 and its 200 day moving average is $491.29. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.05 and a twelve month high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.48, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

