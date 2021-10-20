Boit C F David Invests $1.71 Million in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000. Stryker makes up 1.3% of Boit C F David’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.90. 13,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,705. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $196.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.13.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

