Boit C F David Invests $3.24 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,000. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.5% of Boit C F David’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $67,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.28.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $218,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.22. 197,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,834,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.81. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.