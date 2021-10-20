Boit C F David Invests $3.61 Million in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.7% of Boit C F David’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after buying an additional 6,413,312 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,139 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,221.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,506,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $174,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,401 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,654,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,139,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,670 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.96. The stock had a trading volume of 284,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,788. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $103.13 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.52.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

