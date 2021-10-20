Boit C F David Makes New $6.70 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 5.1% of Boit C F David’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.46. 135,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,045,065. The firm has a market cap of $432.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.18 and its 200 day moving average is $167.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.75.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

