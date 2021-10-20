Boit C F David Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Boit C F David bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,000. Caterpillar accounts for 3.5% of Boit C F David’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,940,000. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 878,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,104,000 after buying an additional 564,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.05. The stock had a trading volume of 76,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,930. The firm has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.63 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.46 and a 200-day moving average of $217.42.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.70.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

