Boit C F David Takes $2.38 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.8% of Boit C F David’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.91. 212,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,572,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.24 and a fifty-two week high of $171.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.16 and a 200-day moving average of $157.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

