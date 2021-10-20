Boit C F David Takes $2.82 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Boit C F David bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,000. Chubb comprises about 2.1% of Boit C F David’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Chubb by 189.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,608 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,027,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.11.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.90. The stock had a trading volume of 22,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,086. The stock has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $117.49 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.05 and its 200 day moving average is $171.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

